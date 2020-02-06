Jordan Lucas On WFAN: New Rochelle Is First Place I'll Go To Celebrate Championship

Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas didn't forget about his roots.

Lucas was finally able to lift the illustrious Lombardi Trophy on Sunday as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In the days removed from the momentous victory, Lucas, admitting that he hadn't slept much, says the feeling hasn't hit him yet.

On Wednesday, he celebrated the Chiefs' first championship in 50 yards with thousands of fans at a parade. Lucas' next stop is one that he's all too familiar with growing up. The 26-year-old told WFAN's Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis he plans to celebrate his Super Bowl win when he returns to New Rochelle, NY.

"Whenever we have our ceremony and our party, that will be the first place I'll go back to," Lucas said. "It's just amazing what we've accomplished. It still hasn't sunk in yet, but I've gotten messages from kids back at the high school telling me that I inspire them and that means everything to me because I remember being one of those kids. Especially when Ray Rice won his (Super Bowl), I was in college actually and I'm just like, 'Wow, New Rochelle! We've got a Super Bowl. It felt like we all won."

Lucas starred at New Rochelle High School before he continued his career at Penn State. He went on to discuss the range of emotions he felt throughout Sunday's dramatic victory.

The Chiefs faced a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had thrown his second interception of the game after playing virtually perfect throughout the playoffs. Lucas was "not at all" nervous about being down late in the game.

"I remember walking up and down the sidelines telling everybody, 'hey, we're getting ready to show the world why we're the best Chiefs team in history.' That's all I kept saying that third quarter," Lucas said. "We didn't flinch. Nobody flinched not one bit. Things were going against us. I think Pat (Mahomes) threw his second interception at that point, but we really didn't flinch. Once Tyreek Hill caught that 40-yard pass from Pat (Mahomes), I legit I remember saying, 'It's over now. We're going to win this game.'"

Lucas said he received a text message from Jets head coach Adam Gase — Lucas' first NFL head coach — following the game. Lucas played for Gase after he was drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. Lucas' stint with Miami ended after two seasons, when the team traded Lucas to Kansas City in exchange for a seventh round selection in 2020.

Lucas appeared in 14 games for Kansas City, where he feels is a better fit for him. He never doubted his future in the NFL.

"I'm very confident in myself so there's never a doubt in my mind," Lucas said. "It sucks sometimes because you have to be with the right fit. A lot of guys get bounced in and out of the league simply because they're not on the right team for themselves — as a man and as a player. You see that a lot. There's not a lot of trial and error in the league. You don't get a lot of second chances."

When will the feeling of being a Super Bowl champion hit the 26-year-old?

"When I get the ring in my hand," Lucas said.

